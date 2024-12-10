- Home
GRASP Funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Processing Unit Inaugurated In Khuzdar, Boosting Balochistan's Agricultural Economy
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 07:07 PM
In a significant advancement for Balochistan's agricultural landscape, YASA Agri and Livestock Farm has officially launched a state-of-the-art Cold Storage and Onion Processing Unit in Khuzdar
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) In a significant advancement for Balochistan's agricultural landscape, YASA Agri and Livestock Farm has officially launched a state-of-the-art Cold Storage and Onion Processing Unit in Khuzdar. The initiative, made possible through a Rs 30 million matching grant under the EU-funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) program, promises to revolutionize the region’s agricultural economy, said a news release.
This project is being implemented by the International Trade Center (ITC) in partnership with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), with local implementation through the Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP).
The ceremony featured prominent stakeholders, including Chief Guest Sohail Khan Bangash, Operation Lead GRASP, who highlighted the trans-formative impact of the project.
“Today, we celebrate a remarkable milestone for Khuzdar and the agricultural community of Balochistan. This facility is more than just infrastructure, it’s a critical support system for our farmers. By providing advanced cold storage solutions and an Onion-Dry Fry Processing Unit, we are enabling farmers to store and process their produce more efficiently, reduce waste, and secure better prices in larger markets.” Sohail further noted that GRASP has disbursed 177 matching grants worth more than PKR 347 million, with 31% of these grants allocated to women-led businesses.
In the onion value chain alone, GRASP has awarded 26 grants totaling over PKR 50 million, further boosting onion-related enterprises. “We are thankful to EU and taxpayers of European Union who has enabled us to take this step. We are proud to say that it’s being utilised in right direction, he further added.
Sardar Gorgain Jan Mengal commended the Onion Processing Unit as a "game-changer," creating new economic opportunities for local farmers and enhancing their competitiveness in national and international markets. He added: “By adopting renewable energy, this project not only addresses energy needs sustainably but also sets a precedent for future development in Balochistan and beyond.”
Mr Naimat Ullah Jan, General Manager of Livelihood at the Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP), reinforced the initiative’s importance, saying:“Through programs like GRASP, we are strengthening rural economies and ensuring that even remote communities, such as those in Khuzdar, have access to opportunities they deserve.”
Haji Bashir Ahmed, the owner of YASA Agri & Livestock Farm, expressed his gratitude, stating: “The inauguration of this facility marks a pivotal moment for Balochistan, addressing long-standing challenges in infrastructure, market access, and economic development. It will reduce post-harvest losses and enable local farmers to secure better prices, ultimately improving their livelihoods.”
