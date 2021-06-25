GRASP wants to demonstrate potential agribusiness in collaboration with private sector: Mr. Robert

Project Executive for European Union Funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project from International Trade Centre Mr. Robert Skidmore paid a courtesy call to key departments of the Government including the Agriculture & Cooperatives department, Livestock & dairy development department, Planning & Development department, Industries & Commerce department and department of environment & climate change

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Project Executive for European Union Funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project from International Trade Centre Mr. Robert Skidmore paid a courtesy call to key departments of the Government including the Agriculture & Cooperatives department, Livestock & dairy development department, Planning & Development department, Industries & Commerce department and department of environment & climate change.

Kambar Dashti Secretary Agriculture & Cooperatives department had a detailed meeting with ITC Chief where the secretary appreciated the GRASP project efforts for setting up Balochistan Agriculture Market Information System (BAMIS), improving olive sector and supporting agribusinesses in Balochistan.

Mr. Robert Skidmore thanked the department for their close coordination and support to GRASP team.

He further said the GRASP would really want to demonstrate some potential agribusiness in collaboration with the private sector and department of agriculture.

Abdullah Khan, Secretary Planning & Development (Implementation) department while talking to the ITC Chief mentioned that there is a high need to develop skilled workforce in the province in agriculture, livestock and other key sectors to prepare for the future in the context of CPEC.

Mr. Robert thanked the secretary for his meeting and mentioned SME sector development is our key focus and our ultimate goal is to try to improve quality in all value chains.

Mr. Muhammad Khalid Saparah Secretary planning & Development (Planning) department emphasized on the need for impact assessment of various project interventions.

The GRASP team briefed the secretary on the current monitoring & evaluation system of GRASP project.

Secretary Environment & Climate Change, Mr. Abdul Saboor Kakar stressed upon looking at the environmental aspects of interventions during the project.

Mr. Robert highlighted that the GRASP project has given due importance to environmental mainstreaming and we should reduce the negative impact on environment in any case.

The GRASP Project has been working on an environmental checklist for the interventions implementation, he said.

In a meeting with Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Mr. Muhammad Tayyab Lehri, Mr. Robert Skidmore had a detailed discussion on how GRASP is working upon meeting quality standards in meat and dairy sectors in both provinces.

The secretary LDDD appreciated GRASP efforts for strengthening Animal Sciences Institute and working closely with the department.

While talking to Mr. Hafiz Abdul Majid, Secretary Industries & Commerce, the ITC Chief mentioned that GRASP is more about enterprise development for poverty alleviation than any other thing.

Mr. Hafiz Majid thanked GRASP for the work on regulatory framework and highlighted the need to work on regulatory issues, and upcoming opportunities such as e-commerce.