QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Livestock Tayyab Lahrhi on Monday said that GRASP support was important for institutional strengthening of the department and allied institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony under the EU funded GRASP project.

A handing over of IT equipment ceremony took place here at Quetta Civil Secretariat where Secretaries from various key departments were also present.

Robert Skidmore, GRASP Project Executive, International Trade Centre and GRASP lead for Balochistan, Jahanzeb Khan were also present.

The Animal Sciences Institute (ASI) imparts training to more than 700 veterinary assistants annually for further providing trainings to farmers and SMEs in the province, he said and added that GRASP provided IT equipment for classrooms such as multimedia, sound system, laptops and printers.

He said a collection of 1300 books were also provided for library at ASI as well. Robert appreciated the Public-Private Partnership mode for development of slaughterhouses in the provinces in district Lasbela and Zhob.

He also emphasized on the commercial application of various initiatives LDDD is undertaking.

ITC GRASP Project is supporting Women Development Department through equipment and capacity building programs.

Secretary Women Development Department Zafar Ali Bulaidy, mentioned that GRASP was playing a very important role in empowering women of the region.

He said that the project was not only supporting women led businesses but also WDD through provision of equipment and trainings.

He requested that the capacity building of women entrepreneurs on e-commerce should be continued and expanded to the remaining GRASP districts.

He said that GRASP was an enterprise development project however the role of counterparts was very crucial that the International Trade Centre under GRASP project would be helping women businesses in formalization, connecting to funders, matching grants and markets.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Hafiz Abdul Majid said that EU funded GRASP project support was very timely as the government has recently launched its business registration portal.

He said GRASP was also forming the rural SME strategy to make SMEs more sustainable.

Robert Skidmore said that the role of Industries and Commerce department was pivotal for enterprise development in the province.

He mentioned that GRASP was closely working with the department to develop SMEs to make them competitive for national and international trade.