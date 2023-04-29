Grass clipping dispute claims two lives in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Two people were killed while another was injured in exchange of fire between two groups over a dispute of grass clipping in the limits of Band-Korai police station here Saturday.

According to police, two groups opened fire on each other here in Sarwarabad, Civil Rakh area of Band Korai due to a dispute over grass clipping. As a result, Ameer Sultan son of Qadir Bakhsh (43) and his 17-year-old nephew Younis alias Jona son of Atta ur Rehman were killed on the spot while one Tauqir son of Sana Ullah from the opposite side got injured.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the site and arrested one Atta Ullah son of Sher Ali along with the his weapon used in the firing. The arrested person was the uncle of injured Tauqir.

The Band Korai police have registered a case against Atta Ullah, his brother Kifayat Ullah sons of Sher Ali and Tauqir, the son of Sana Ullah on the report of deceased Ameer Sultan's brother Gul Zaman Khokhar.