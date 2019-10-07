Grateful for another opportunity to serve public: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Monday said the restoration of his membership by the country's apex court has given him another opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Monday said the restoration of his membership by the country's apex court has given him another opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan.

Expressing his gratitude over Super Court's verdict of suspending the decision of Balochistan Election Tribunal regarding NA 265, Qasim Suri said that he was hopeful for a just decision which will be taken by keeping all the facts in view as he had faith in country's institutions, said a press statement issued here.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always trusted and guided him through every situation adding he thanked all those, in country or abroad, who prayed for his success.

He also thanked all the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) including Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani for their unwavering support throughout this period.