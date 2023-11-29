Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenfield case: Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for his acquittal in the Avenfield reference by the Islamabad High Court.

Talking to the media, Nawaz Sharif said that he had entrusted his matters and problems, including the cases, to Allah Almighty. He was now extremely grateful to the Almighty as he stood vindicated today by His grace, he added.