Grateful to China for aid: PTI Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter's Spokesman Jamal Siddiqi has thanked the Chinese government for aid to Pakistan in difficult time.

He said that aid for Pakistan by the neighbouring country was a good step, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

Jamal Siddiqi said that after Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal to the world, all time-tested friend China once again came forward before all other countriesfor the assistance.

He asked the Sindh government to distribute 2 million ration bags among the people as per commitments.