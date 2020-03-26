Grateful To China For Aid: PTI Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:13 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter's Spokesman Jamal Siddiqi has thanked the Chinese government for aid to Pakistan in difficult time
He said that aid for Pakistan by the neighbouring country was a good step, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.
Jamal Siddiqi said that after Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal to the world, all time-tested friend China once again came forward before all other countriesfor the assistance.
He asked the Sindh government to distribute 2 million ration bags among the people as per commitments.