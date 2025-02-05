- Home
- Pakistan
- Grateful to Pakistan’s govt, people for unwavering support on ‘Kashmir Cause’: Nakhshbandi
Grateful To Pakistan’s Govt, People For Unwavering Support On ‘Kashmir Cause’: Nakhshbandi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Syed Faiz Nakhshbandi, a senior leader of the All Pakistan Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Azad Kashmir, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government of Pakistan and its people for wholeheartedly commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.
Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said, “On the occasion of Kashmir Day, the Pakistani people and the government of Pakistan show complete solidarity with the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
He said, “We want to give a message to the countries around the world and India that Kashmiri people are not alone; the government of Pakistan and the people of this country are with them.
”
“Kashmiri people are struggling for their right to freedom, but India is committing serious violations of human rights to hold its illegal possession in occupied Kashmir,” he shared.
“We Kashmiris, despite Indian troops atrocities, will continue to fight for achieving our right to freedom.”
“We are thankful to the Pakistani government and people for their unwavering support on the ‘Kashmir Cause.’
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker condoles death of Karim Aga, pays tribute to his impeccable social services5 minutes ago
-
Grateful to Pakistan’s govt, people for unwavering support on ‘Kashmir Cause’: Nakhshbandi6 minutes ago
-
VTC for women set up in Lachi6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vows to stand with Kashmiri people: Speakers6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest thief, recover stolen money6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Katlang and Bannu6 minutes ago
-
Event held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day15 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Women University15 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in befitting manner16 minutes ago
-
Mirza Mushtaq slams India's HR abuses in Kashmir on 'Solidarity Day', demands true picture16 minutes ago
-
IUB Head emphasizes need for swift Int'l action, youth-led awareness on Kashmir cause16 minutes ago
-
KP stands for oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK amid mammoth rallies, demonstrations on solidarity day16 minutes ago