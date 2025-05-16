Gratitude Day Rallies Express Solidarity With Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Rescue 1122 and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised separate rallies on Gratitude Day to pay tribute to the armed forces for thwarting the enemy's malicious attempt against the nation.
A large number of rescue officials participated in the rally, led by Emergency Officer Mohammed Bilal under the direction of District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian.
The participants expressed their profound admiration for the soldiers for defending the country in a manner the enemy could never have anticipated.
The streets echoed with patriotic chants of "Long Live Pakistan" and "Long Live the Pak Army." The event was marked by a strong display of national pride and love for the armed forces.
At the conclusion of the rally, Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Ali Bukhari hoisted the national flag while police and Rescue 1122 officials saluted. Rescuers vowed to protect every inch of the country with unwavering commitment and determination.
Meanwhile, the PHA also held a similar rally led by its Director General, Karim Bukhsh. A large number of employees, including Director Admin, joined the event, pledging to stand shoulder to shoulder with the soldiers in any challenging times.
Officers from other departments, along with members of civil society and citizens, also participated with patriotic zeal.
Speaking at the event, Karim Bukhsh praised the sacrifices of the armed forces, stating they would be remembered forever in the nation's history.
He expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for enabling the nation to stand as a formidable wall against the enemy’s sinister attempts.
The PHA office was adorned with displays depicting significant moments, including images of Pakistani jets carrying out air strikes against enemy targets, symbolizing the armed forces' resilience and strength.
