Grave Humanitarian Catastrophe Brewing In Occupied Kashmir: Maleeha Lodhi

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:39 PM

Grave humanitarian catastrophe brewing in Occupied Kashmir: Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan former permanent envoy to UN Maleeha Lodhi has expressed her grave concern over prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir saying barbaric and brutal steps by Indian Prime Minister Modi is giving rise to humanitarian crisis therein

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Pakistan former permanent envoy to UN Maleeha Lodhi has expressed her grave concern over prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir saying barbaric and brutal steps by Indian Prime Minister Modi is giving rise to humanitarian crisis therein.She said this during her meeting UN under secretary general for political affairs Rosemary DiCarlo here.Maleeha Lodhi informed UN Under Secretary General the latest situation in Indian Held Kashmir and Indian aggression on LoC.She said Indian army had lifted thousands of Kashmiri youths and children after August 05 without any charges against them.

She demanded that UN should play its due role in defusing growing tension between Pakistan and India and for the peace and security of the region.She underlined that UN should urge India to stop human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.She remarked visit of Loc by diplomatic corps arranged by Pakistan bears testimony that is hiding nothing.

The reality of statements given by India based on deceit and falsehood has been exposed to all.

