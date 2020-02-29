Gravedigger says he used to commit rape with dead-women

(@fidahassanain)

Okara Police claim that the accused has confessed his guilt, saying that he was involved in raping dead women in the local graveyard.

OKARA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) A gravedigger confessed his guilt that he used to rape dead-women in a local graveyard, the local police said here on Saturday.

“Yes, I used to commit rape with dead-women in Okara graveyard,” said the accused whose name has not been disclosed yet.

“ I continued to do this heinous crime for three years,” he further said, adding that he was a gravedigger.

The local police said that he was arrested over charges of committing heinous crimes with dead-women in the local graveyard. They said he would be produced before the court for his remand where the police would submit its report before the court.

It is first kind of confession which has come from a gravedigger.

A local tv also covered the heinous crime and claimed that the accused had confessed his guilt of committing rape.

The police, however, said that such incident took place but were not reported as many gangs were involved in unlawful sale of organs of dead people from the graves. A similar gang involved in such crimes was arrested from Lahore who was involved in digging the graves and selling the organs and bones of dead people.