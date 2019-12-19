Graveless shrine at Koh-e-Suleman & healing effect of warm water springs

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : The Punjab Auqaf department is going to a conserve graveless shrine of Zinda Pir with Rs 5 million funds at Koh-e-Suleman near Taunsa Sharif.

The shrine is famous for warm water springs nearby, which people believe possess healing effect against skin related problems.

People visit Zinda Pir shrine in great numbers during urs ceremonies where they believe there was a saint who used to meditate in a cave, but disappeared alive never to be seen again, perhaps centuries ago.

People with skin diseases or problems also visit shrine to pay respect and then they take bath at any of the few warm water springs nearby to get healed.

The cave where the saint used to meditate is located on the top of a small hill around 250 feet above the existing shrine.

There is no grave inside the one-room shrine built with special-size bricks, Executive Engineer Auqaf Rafiq Wattoo told APP on Thursday. In-charge Archaeology Multan Ghulam Muhammad said that the special-size brick indicate the shrine might belong to the Mughal period. However, roof is made of Tee-Iron and girders.

A work order has been issued and the Rs 5 million project would witness execution possibly within this week, the official said adding that they would conserve the shrine, develop some structure around it for convenience of devotees.

The cave would also be developed with some structure to facilitate devotees Moreover, walled bathing facilities would be built separately for men and women near the hot water springs. People said they get cured against skin problems after taking bath at warm water springs and attribute it to the saint; however, others believed sulphur deposits in the mineral-rich Suleman Mountain Range as the healing factor.

According to a website, middleearthcr.com, sulphur is naturally occurring mineral primarily found near hot springs and volcanic craters. Approximately 0.25 per cent of our body is sulphur. It is part of chemical structure of three different amino acids i.e. the building blocks of protein, and works with vitamins B1, B5, and H to promote metabolism and communication between nerve cells.

Sulphur is most concentrated in Keratin which gives us strong hair, nails, and skin and thus known as "nature's beauty mineral" that our body needed to manufacture collagen which keeps skin elastic, beautiful, and young looking.