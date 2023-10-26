Graveyard land retrieved from illegal occupants

District administration Peshawar, Auqaaf Department and Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar demolished construction on graveyard land to retrieve public property from the occupation of land grabbers mafia here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) District administration Peshawar, Auqaaf Department and Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar demolished construction on graveyard land to retrieve public property from the occupation of land grabbers mafia here on Thursday.

The joint anti-encroachment operation on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Afaaq Wazir was carried out in a graveyard at Kakshaal locality of the city. Assistant Commissioner (AC), Rao Hasham, Administrator Auqaaf, Hamid Gigyani, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) Ihaan Ali Shah, Lutfur Rehman and officials of the Capital Metropolitan Government supervised the operation.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident. During the operation, illegal constructions in the graveyard at Kakshaal locality were demolished and the land was retrieved from the occupation of the land grabbers mafia.

DC Peshawar Afaaq Wazir has said that indiscriminate operation against encroachments will continue in all localities of the district and pledged stern against those re-erecting them.

Meanwhile, DC visited the Service Delivery Centres at Shami Road and Tehsil Shahalam and collected first-hand information from the applicants.

He also inspected the counters and services at the centres and directed the staff to dispose of applications of the applicants with immediate effect. He also checked the attendance register and records of the offices.

Speaking on occasion, he directed the officers to perform their duties with honesty to provide all possible relief to the people.