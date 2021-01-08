UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Graveyard Land Retrieved In Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Graveyard land retrieved in anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration in a joint operation with TMA Town-I and Auqaf Department abolished encroachments and retrieved graveyard land from illegal occupants in Bhana Mari locality on Friday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Aftab Ahmad along with the officers of TMA Town-I and Auqaf Department carried out operation against encroachments erected on the land of graveyard in Bhana Mari locality.

During the anti-encroachment operation illegally constructed buildings in graveyard were demolished through heavy machinery. The heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation would be continued in all localities of the district and warned of stern action against re-erecting of encroachments.

Related Topics

Police All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 2,218 reco ..

1 hour ago

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

2 hours ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

2 hours ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

2 hours ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.