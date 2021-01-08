Graveyard land retrieved in anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration in a joint operation with TMA Town-I and Auqaf Department abolished encroachments and retrieved graveyard land from illegal occupants in Bhana Mari locality on Friday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Aftab Ahmad along with the officers of TMA Town-I and Auqaf Department carried out operation against encroachments erected on the land of graveyard in Bhana Mari locality.

During the anti-encroachment operation illegally constructed buildings in graveyard were demolished through heavy machinery. The heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation would be continued in all localities of the district and warned of stern action against re-erecting of encroachments.