GRE Test Organized At Sargodha University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:54 PM

GRE test organized at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Sargodha University organised GRE test for faculty members and students, the test was arranged by the career development centre and the US Education Foundation for Pakistan.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Sargodha University organised GRE test for faculty members and students, the test was arranged by the career development centre and the US Education Foundation for Pakistan.

The in-charge Career Development Maryam Saif said, "GRE test was conducted keeping in view the goal of sustainable development 'standard Education' so that students can perform well in graduate record exams and get higher education in international education institutions".

It is mandatory to pass the GRE test to get admission and scholarships for M Phil and PhD abroad, she added. The Career Development Centre at Sargodha University was providing opportunities to students to adapt themselves to international standard of education by improving their academic ability, in charge of the center said. Over 500 students and faculty members participated in the GRE test.

