Grease-leaking Truck Causes Traffic Mess On Highway, One Injured As Vehicles Collide

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 06:49 PM

Grease-leaking truck causes traffic mess on highway, one injured as vehicles collide

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A man was injured after many vehicles collided with one another on a section of Multan-Muzaffargarh road late Wednesday night after a truck left the highway slippery with grease leaking out of it, rescuers said on Thursday.

A truck loaded with grease started leaking the chemical while on way from Muzaffargarh to Multan leaving a section of the highway from Mahmood Textile Mills to Chenab bridge dangerously slippery.

The grease on road caused a traffic mess amid darkness of the night. It caused vehicles to collide with one another. A man was injured seriously who was shifted to DHQ hospital after first aid treatment.

The road was extremely slippery making even a walk unmanageable and caused difficulties in rescue operation, Rescue 1122 officials said.

