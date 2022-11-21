UrduPoint.com

Great-granddaughter Of Sir Ganga Ram Visits OPC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram visits OPC

On the invitation of Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, the great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram and a US Senator Kisha Ram visited the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :On the invitation of Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, the great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram and a US Senator Kisha Ram visited the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, on Monday.

OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director Police Matters Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Director Admin Babar Bashir and other officers welcomed her.

The OPC Commissioner briefed the guests about facilities being provided to Overseas Pakistanis under One Window in Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission and performance of the commission. He said that all possible facilities were being provided to the Overseas Pakistanis community under the One Window Operation.

Overseas Pakistanis could file a complaint for immediate resolution of their problems under the online system and could also check the processing of their complaint online, he added.

He said that Vice-Chairperson OPC Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan had also formed an advisory council in foreign countries for the overseas community living in overseas and also appointed a chairman in each district of Punjab province.

Kisha Ram praised the efficiency of OPC and said that complete relief was being provided to overseas Pakistanis in the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, adding that to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, OPC Punjab was all under one roof.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Punjab All

Recent Stories

Russian, Chinese Governments to Discuss Investment ..

Russian, Chinese Governments to Discuss Investment Cooperation This Week - Mosco ..

44 seconds ago
 Biden Declares Emergency in New York State Due to ..

Biden Declares Emergency in New York State Due to Severe Winter Storm - White Ho ..

46 seconds ago
 Indonesia Set to Auction Investment Right in Count ..

Indonesia Set to Auction Investment Right in Country's 100-Island Archipelago - ..

52 seconds ago
 ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 202 ..

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of ..

Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of COAS family members

1 hour ago
 PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.