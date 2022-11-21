Great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram visits OPC

On the invitation of Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, the great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram and a US Senator Kisha Ram visited the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :On the invitation of Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, the great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram and a US Senator Kisha Ram visited the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, on Monday.

OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director Police Matters Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Director Admin Babar Bashir and other officers welcomed her.

The OPC Commissioner briefed the guests about facilities being provided to Overseas Pakistanis under One Window in Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission and performance of the commission. He said that all possible facilities were being provided to the Overseas Pakistanis community under the One Window Operation.

Overseas Pakistanis could file a complaint for immediate resolution of their problems under the online system and could also check the processing of their complaint online, he added.

He said that Vice-Chairperson OPC Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan had also formed an advisory council in foreign countries for the overseas community living in overseas and also appointed a chairman in each district of Punjab province.

Kisha Ram praised the efficiency of OPC and said that complete relief was being provided to overseas Pakistanis in the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, adding that to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, OPC Punjab was all under one roof.