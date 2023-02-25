(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday shared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's anti-judiciary speeches on social media to expose his hypocrisy.

She, in a tweet, termed Imran Khan "Munafaq-e-Azam". The tweet also included a video clip showing his rants against the judiciary on different occasions.