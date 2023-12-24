Open Menu

Great Leader Jinnah Changed Course Of History: AJK President, PM Pay Rich Tributes To Quaid-e-Azam

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2023 | 11:10 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 24 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while paying eulogizing tributes to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, have said that there was no better way to pay tribute to the founder than following his golden principles of unity, faith and discipline.

In their separate messages issued on Sunday, on the eve of the birth anniversary of the great leader, they said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader who changed the course of history.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in his message said that Quaid-e-Azam led a relentless struggle that culminated successfully in the shape of Pakistan- a free homeland for Muslims where they live with peace, dignity and absolute freedom. He said that it was Quaid-e-Azam's dynamic leadership that turned Allama Iqbal's vision into a reality.

Barrister Chaudhry said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader, a great jurist and a history maker. Mr. Jinnah, he said, enlightened the Muslims of the subcontinent with the two-nation theory. "A vigorous struggle spearheaded by him soon after the adoption of a historic Pakistan resolution in 1940 led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent", he said.

"Jinnah considered Kashmir as indispensable for the existence of Pakistan", he said. "That is why he declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan", Barrister Chaudhry said, adding Mr. Jinnah openly supported the freedom movement of Kashmiris and made great efforts to solve the Kashmir problem.

In his message, the AJK premier Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that Quaid e Azam not only changed the history but also the geography of the subcontinent.

"Quaid-e-Azam not only defended the identity of Muslims as a separate nation but also turned the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent into a political reality," he said, adding that his motto of commitment, honesty and discipline serves as a guiding light for the nation. The prime minister said that Quaid-e-Azam declared Kashmir as a jugular vein of Pakistan. Quaid-i-Azam, he said, always supported the Kashmiri people.

"Quaid-e-Azam was the most popular, a highly revered and respected leader amongst the Kashmiri people", he said. The PM also paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri people for raising the banner of revolt against India's illegal and forcible occupation.

He said that the day was not far when the Kashmiri people would be free from the clutches of slavery and become a part of Pakistan.

