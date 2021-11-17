UrduPoint.com

Great Maestros Enthralled Audience At PNCA

The great maestros Ustad Abdul Sattar Tari, tabla player and Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan, sitar player on Wednesday enthralled the audience with their performance at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)

PNCA presented a stunning instrumental musical evening at its auditorium Title: "Saaz Samandar". This was an exceptional musical evening with two maestros performing to create magic, said a press release issued here.

Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan is son of legendary sitar master Ustad Muhammad Sharif Khan Poonch Wala.Ashraf's music combines astonishing technical proficiency with perfection in musical expression. The melodic beauty of his style, accentuated by his dynamic rhythmic development and the virtuous technique, produce a unique musical experience, equally appreciable to novices and connoisseurs of South Asian music. His music transcends regional boundaries, and is accessible to all. Ashraf Sharif Khan played only the most popular and familiar raags like darbari, yaman, jaijaiwanti, peelu and bahiraveen and achoob raags.

Great Tabla player Ustad Abdul Sattar Khan Tari, belonging to the Punjab gharana of Tabla players Tari, is a disciple of Ustad Mian Shokat Hussain Khan, Great Tabla player of the sub-continent. Tari started his career by accompanying great singers like Mehdi Hassan Ghulam Ali, Pandit Jasraj, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Roshan Ara Begum. Later he developed interest in singing after having training from Mehdi Hassan, became an accomplished singer as well. Audience was spellbound when the performance started and his skill was evident. He also presented various ghazals.

Director General DG PNCA, Hassan Raza Saeed welcomed the guests and expressed gratitude for agreed upon to perform on his special invitation.

Hassan Raza in his welcome remarks praised the two Legendary Tabla and Sitar maestros and said they are pride of the country.

PNCA is committed to promote and preserve the work of great artists and is also working to expand its activities to other provinces of the country, he informed.

