Great nation celebrates Independence Day in grand manner: Senator Samina

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday said that August 14 is our Independence Day and we will celebrate the Independence Day in a dignified way.

The so-called well-wishers focused on their personal development and prosperity instead of the development and prosperity of Balochistan, due to which Balochistan was left behind in the race of development.

On this occasion, she congratulated the entire nation on Independence Day and said that Pakistan was achieved after a long struggle and sacrifices, but even today there are elements in Balochistan who do not appreciate the blessing of independence and Pakistan.

Some are playing in the hands of their enemies, but history is a witness that the nations who did not value freedom were left behind.

We should value freedom; she said that we will celebrate independence with national dignity and pride.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed these views while addressing the ceremony.

She added that after independence, our dear country Pakistan has seen many setbacks. For this purpose, our young men also offered sacrifices of their lives which can never be forgotten.

All of us will have to play our role to fight against our enemies. She said that our elders have made eternal sacrifices to get this country. We should appreciate the sacrifices of our elders. This day we promise that we will always struggle for the development and prosperity of our beloved country Pakistan and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the sake of the country, she said.