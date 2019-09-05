UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Great Nations Always Remember Their Martyrs: DG ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:49 PM

Great nations always remember their martyrs: DG ISPR

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Thursday said the great nations always remembered their martyrs as national zeal was must for a country's defence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Thursday said the great nations always remembered their martyrs as national zeal was must for a country's defence.

All Pakistanis should visit the martyred's families at their homes to express sympathies and pay tributes to them. No nation, country and armed forces like Pakistan existed in the entire world, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said more than 81,000 security personnel had rendered supreme sacrifices for defence of the country. The main ceremony for Defence Day (September 6) would be held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday (tomorrow).

He said every jawan and officer entered army with the dream of getting martyred. The government and army were providing every assistance to the bereaved families of martyrs, he added.

Asif Ghafoor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had praised the army for taking care of martyred's families and major part of the welfare funds went to them.

He said Kashmir had now become an international issue due to the wrong decision of Modi. He said unfortunately, the world had not focused to resolve the Kashmir issue in the past.

The DG ISPR said the incumbent government was active on diplomatic fronts to beat Indian moves on Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan Army had been standing with Kashmiris for the last 72 years and would support them till they achieved their right to self-determination, he added.

He said the army had a keen eye on Line of Control (LoC) situation and giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression there. India was targeting civilian along the Line of Control, he said.

Replying to a question, he said the whole nation and armed forces rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Visit Rawalpindi September Government Defence Day

Recent Stories

Putin’s Special Representative inaugurates Sharj ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Zayed thanks Khalifa bin Zayed for spon ..

1 hour ago

Syria Nearly Doubles Wheat Production But Food Sec ..

2 minutes ago

Washington in talks with Yemeni rebels, US officia ..

2 minutes ago

Report by the Group of Eminent International and R ..

2 hours ago

Australia's Steve Smith scores double century in A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.