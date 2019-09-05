Great nations always remember their martyrs: DG ISPR

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Thursday said the great nations always remembered their martyrs as national zeal was must for a country's defence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) Major General Asif Ghafoor Thursday said the great nations always remembered their martyrs as national zeal was must for a country's defence.

All Pakistanis should visit the martyred's families at their homes to express sympathies and pay tributes to them. No nation, country and armed forces like Pakistan existed in the entire world, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said more than 81,000 security personnel had rendered supreme sacrifices for defence of the country. The main ceremony for Defence Day (September 6) would be held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday (tomorrow).

He said every jawan and officer entered army with the dream of getting martyred. The government and army were providing every assistance to the bereaved families of martyrs, he added.

Asif Ghafoor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had praised the army for taking care of martyred's families and major part of the welfare funds went to them.

He said Kashmir had now become an international issue due to the wrong decision of Modi. He said unfortunately, the world had not focused to resolve the Kashmir issue in the past.

The DG ISPR said the incumbent government was active on diplomatic fronts to beat Indian moves on Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan Army had been standing with Kashmiris for the last 72 years and would support them till they achieved their right to self-determination, he added.

He said the army had a keen eye on Line of Control (LoC) situation and giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression there. India was targeting civilian along the Line of Control, he said.

Replying to a question, he said the whole nation and armed forces rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism.