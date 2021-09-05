UrduPoint.com

Great Nations Never Forget Their Heroes: Ch Lateef Nazar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chaudhary Lateef Nazar MPA said that great nations never forget their heroes and 6th September is very important and memorable day in our national and military history.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that the entire nation has proud on our valiant forces.

Therefore, special homage would be paid to the martyrs of September 1965 war.

He also expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs of Pak Army and said that their sacrifices which they rendered for defense of the motherland would be remembered forever.

He said that during September war, Pak Army not only defended all boundaries of the country but also defeated the enemy with a shameful defeat.

