Great nations never forget their heroes: Maj-Gen Asif Mehmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Like in other parts of the country, the Defence of Pakistan Day was observed here on Monday with traditional fervour and enthusiasm

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Like in other parts of the country, the Defence of Pakistan Day was observed here on Monday with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.

Major General Officer 3rd Air Defence Maj-Gen Asif Mehmood Goraya, base commander PAF Mushaf Base Sargodha, Air Commodore Syed Umar Shah, Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joya, Director Relations Public Chaudhry Shehzad Ahmed Work, Prof Dr Haroon Al-Rasheed Tabassum and common citizens participated in the ceremony.

National hero Hassan Siddique, pilot of PAF, who destroyed Indian pilot Abhinandan's plane on Feb 26, 2019 also attend the ceremony.

GOC Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya hoisted Hilal-e-Istaqlal at Jinnah Hall.

He said that great nations never forget their heroes and the 6th of September was a very important and memorable day in the national and military history of Pakistan. He said that the entire nation was proud of our valiant forces. He also expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs of Pak Army, and said that their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

Base Commander PAF Mushaf Base Air Commodore Syed Umar Shah said that Sargodha Air Base was the most important and strongest air base in Asia during the 1965 war. In a single day, Pakistan's Air Defence and Air Force destroyed several Indian planes. He said that war of 1965 and Sept 6 was not just a day, it is an important milestone in our golden history.