UrduPoint.com

Great Nations Never Forget Their Heroes: Maj-Gen Asif Mehmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:11 PM

Great nations never forget their heroes: Maj-Gen Asif Mehmood

Like in other parts of the country, the Defence of Pakistan Day was observed here on Monday with traditional fervour and enthusiasm

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Like in other parts of the country, the Defence of Pakistan Day was observed here on Monday with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.

Major General Officer 3rd Air Defence Maj-Gen Asif Mehmood Goraya, base commander PAF Mushaf Base Sargodha, Air Commodore Syed Umar Shah, Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joya, Director Relations Public Chaudhry Shehzad Ahmed Work, Prof Dr Haroon Al-Rasheed Tabassum and common citizens participated in the ceremony.

National hero Hassan Siddique, pilot of PAF, who destroyed Indian pilot Abhinandan's plane on Feb 26, 2019 also attend the ceremony.

GOC Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya hoisted Hilal-e-Istaqlal at Jinnah Hall.

He said that great nations never forget their heroes and the 6th of September was a very important and memorable day in the national and military history of Pakistan. He said that the entire nation was proud of our valiant forces. He also expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs of Pak Army, and said that their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

Base Commander PAF Mushaf Base Air Commodore Syed Umar Shah said that Sargodha Air Base was the most important and strongest air base in Asia during the 1965 war. In a single day, Pakistan's Air Defence and Air Force destroyed several Indian planes. He said that war of 1965 and Sept 6 was not just a day, it is an important milestone in our golden history.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Day Sargodha September 2019 Gold Asia Abhinandan

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

2 minutes ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

2 minutes ago
 AED1,000 fine for ignoring school bus &#039;stop&# ..

AED1,000 fine for ignoring school bus &#039;stop&#039; sign: ADP

2 minutes ago
 74 agriculture officers get appointment letters

74 agriculture officers get appointment letters

2 minutes ago
 Defence Day celebrated with due reverence in Chitr ..

Defence Day celebrated with due reverence in Chitral

2 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.