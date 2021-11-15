UrduPoint.com

Great Opportunity Of Testing EVM In NA-133 Bye-elections Lost :Shibli Faraz

Great opportunity of testing EVM in NA-133 bye-elections lost :Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Monday said that pilot testing of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in NA-133 bye-elections would have been made possible, if timely decision had been taken at the time of announcement of the Election Schedule.

"Great opportunity lost. Had a timely decision been taken at the time of announcement of Election schedule, pilot testing of EVMs in NA-133 bye elections would have been made possible!", the minister stated in a tweet.

