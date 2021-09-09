Great potential for exports in auto-industry: Khusro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday said auto sector is not only the engine of economic growth but also has great export potential.

The government intends to promote the local auto parts industry, the minister said during his visit to Suzuki Motor's production plant.

Khusro Bakhtyar said the scope of new auto policy is not only limited to increase local production but it also includes auto parts exports plan.

He said the government has introduced 'My car Scheme' under which prices of small vehicles have been reduced.

Khusro Bakhtyar said it is gratifying that Suzuki is increasing its production capacity. To reduce imports of auto parts, local production has to be increased.

The minister on the occasion also inaugurated the celebration ceremony of highest production of the year for Suzuki's 660cc vehicle.

He was briefed on the features and technology of locally manufactured vehicles.

The management of Suzuki Motors appreciated the steps taken by the government in auto sector. The minister was told in the briefing that auto vehicle sales have also risen to record high due to recent government measures.