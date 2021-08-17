UrduPoint.com

Great Responsibility Rests On Afghan Leaders In Current Situation: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:49 PM

Great responsibility rests on Afghan leaders in current situation: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said in the current situation, great responsibility rested on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said in the current situation, great responsibility rested on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.

He underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution. The prime minister expressed these views during the meeting here with a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.

He underlined that no other country was more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan. Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, the prime minister assured the country's steadfast support for efforts in that direction. The delegation members thanked the prime minister for receiving them and appreciated Pakistan's support for the peace efforts.

They emphasized the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive dispensation.

The Afghan delegation also reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Lead All From

Recent Stories

NATO Sent 'Message' to Taliban That They Need to A ..

NATO Sent 'Message' to Taliban That They Need to Allow People to Leave Afghanist ..

1 minute ago
 Court issues notice on bail plea of Mufti Azizur R ..

Court issues notice on bail plea of Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case

1 minute ago
 US Sends Joint Task Force to Aid Humanitarian Effo ..

US Sends Joint Task Force to Aid Humanitarian Efforts in Haiti - Pentagon

1 minute ago
 Approximately 4,000 US Troops to Be Present in Kab ..

Approximately 4,000 US Troops to Be Present in Kabul By End of Tuesday - Pentago ..

2 minutes ago
 Qatar calls on Taliban to protect civilians

Qatar calls on Taliban to protect civilians

5 minutes ago
 Uganda to Host 2,000 Refugees From Afghanistan at ..

Uganda to Host 2,000 Refugees From Afghanistan at US Request - Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.