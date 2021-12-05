UrduPoint.com

Great Sacrifice Of Major Akram Shaheed For Defence Of Country Will Always Be Remembered: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 12:40 PM

Great sacrifice of Major Akram Shaheed for defence of country will always be remembered: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that great sacrifice of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed for the defence of the motherland would always be remembered.

In a message, on the 50th Martyrdom anniversary of Major Akram Shaheed, Fawad said that the nation pays homage to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed (Nishan-e- Haider), the brave son of Jhelum.

Fawad said that Major Muhammad Akram was martyred on December 5, 1971 while fighting against India in the East Pakistan.

During the 1971 war, he said Major Muhammad Akram fought the enemy with determination and courage inspite of all difficulties.

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed was the epitome of patriotism, intellect and human courage, said Chaudhry Fawad.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Jhelum December Sunday All

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

4 hours ago
 UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.