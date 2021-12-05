Great sacrifice of Major Akram Shaheed for defence of country will always be remembered: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that great sacrifice of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed for the defence of the motherland would always be remembered.

In a message, on the 50th Martyrdom anniversary of Major Akram Shaheed, Fawad said that the nation pays homage to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed (Nishan-e- Haider), the brave son of Jhelum.

Fawad said that Major Muhammad Akram was martyred on December 5, 1971 while fighting against India in the East Pakistan.

During the 1971 war, he said Major Muhammad Akram fought the enemy with determination and courage inspite of all difficulties.

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed was the epitome of patriotism, intellect and human courage, said Chaudhry Fawad.