Great Work For Religious Minorities Being Done In Punjab: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has said “great work is being done for religious minorities in Punjab, and for the first time, a minorities day has been celebrated at a high level."

He said this during his visit to suburban area of Rubensabad Chak 136-Sole-L in Mian Channu, where he attended a special prayers ceremony, organised by the Christian community. The assistant commissioner Mian Channu, along with members of the religious minority community, warmly welcomed the provincial minister, while special prayers were offered for development and security of the country.

Ramesh Arora also attended a ceremony for distribution of laptops among Christian students, where Bishop Isaac Anwar Fazal conducted a draw to distribute laptops among 10 Christian students.

Additionally, the provincial minister distributed Rs.

50,000 each among 10 deserving unemployed individuals to assist them financially and improve their living conditions.

In his address, Ramesh Arora said, "As a result of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's commitment to protecting the rights of religious minorities, people of all faiths are more satisfied and at peace than ever before. The Chief Minister has called religious minorities the crown of her head."

The event was organised by Pastor Anwar Fazal and Isaac tv, and it was attended by Bishop of Sahiwal, Abraham Azeem Daniel, Pastor Shaukat Fazal, Pastor Peter Imran, and other prominent religious figures. The ceremony also saw the presence of former Federal Minister Khalil George, foreign pastors, and a large number of members from various churches within the Christian community.

