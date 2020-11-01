Greater Game Plan: Murad exposes opposition parties' nexus with anti-Pakistan lobby

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday exposed opposition parties' nexus with anti-Pakistan lobby advancing India's 'Greater Game Plan' to destabilize the country for personal gains.

"They (opposition) have been meeting with the anti-Pakistan lobbyists, comprising Israelis and Indians, under their Greater Game Plan on a two-point agenda. Opposition wants National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to protect their ill-gotten money, while external powers want to destabilize Pakistan through different tactics," he said while addressing a news conference.

Murad Saeed also played video statements of opposition parties' leadership and Indian establishment officials on screens of Pakistan Information Department, proving their nexus under the 'Greater Game Plan'.

"Have you met the Indian lobbyists," the minister repeated the question he put before the opposition parties in his last Sunday's news conference.

He said he did not receive answer of this question and the reply was still awaited.

Explaining the two-point agenda under the 'Greater Game Plan', he asserted that the opposition parties had agreed with the Indo-Israel establishments to target Pakistan's judicial and security institutions in exchange of projecting Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)'s absconding leader Nawaz Sharif as a 'champion of democracy' in the country, besides protecting their financial corruption.

Murad Saeed said he had exposed the opposition's sinister designs prior to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public meeting in Balochistan and "You have seen that their leadership have advanced the same agenda by raising the slogan of 'Independent Balochistan' there." He said the PDM's public meeting in Balochistan raised a few questions including whether the slogan was a persuasion of the greater game plan and why did the PDM leadership not deny the demand.

