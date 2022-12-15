UrduPoint.com

Greater Investment In Family Planning Stressed For Accelerated Attainment Of SDGs In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Population growth and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are intrinsically linked, and controlled population could work like magic for Pakistan in achieving all the SDGs.

This was stated by Romina Khurshid Alam, Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs at the launch of the Monograph on Population and Sustainable Development Goals and its Linkages in the Pakistani Context.

The monograph focuses on how the effective awareness and spread of family planning methods can impact directly and indirectly in a cost-effective manner on the attainment of several SDGs.

Romina Alam said that provincial and national parliamentarians need to join hands in improving access and information of family planning services, as they represent the public and can be instrumental in reaching out to local communities.

"We need to follow the footsteps of Muslim countries who have successfully lowered their fertility rate. Targets of education, nutrition, sustainable environment and gender equality cannot be achieved if rapid population continues to grow at the current pace," she added.

The launch event organized by the Population Council in collaboration with the National SDGs Secretariat and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), was well attended by the members of SDGs Taskforce, Federal and provincial parliamentarians, government officials, representatives of UN agencies, donors, civil society organizations and media.

In her welcome remarks, Dr Zeba Sathar, Country Director Population Council said: "Being the fifth most populous country in the world, the impact of population dynamics like population size, its distribution and rate of growth are critical in the attainment of all the 17 SDGs in more than one way in Pakistan.

"Current annual population growth rate of 2 percent raises serious concerns, especially in the post pandemic era and aftermath of the devastation caused by the recent floods.

"Keeping in view the grave impact of population density on both the pandemic and the recent floods, the need to prioritize population management has become more relevant and pressing than ever before.

"Pakistan can be better positioned to achieve the SDGs if policy makers prioritize family planning in policies, programs, and funding.

"By investing in a fertility decline through a robust family planning program, we can significantly reduce the numbers of people in poverty; divert resources to improving maternal and infant survival, nutrition, educational attainment.

" The event also featured a plenary discussion by members of the National and Provincial Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs.

The parliamentarians acknowledged that SDGs offer Pakistan another opportunity to rectify the mistakes of the past and come up with a strategy to reduce population growth rate with reductions in unwanted fertility.

They noted that sustainable development and fertility decline are inextricably linked, and family planning has been termed as a 'best buy intervention' for achieving SDGs.

"It is high time that we recognize the importance of creating a balance between our resources and our population. Till we do that, inclusive and sustainable development will remain elusive", stated the parliamentarians.

Speaking on the occasion, Rafiullah Kakar, Member Social Sector and Devolution, Planning Commission said, "The Monograph provides not only an excellent and timely overview of the opportunities and challenges faced by Pakistan, but also an informed, evidence-based analysis exploring the critical linkage between family planning and SDGs in the Pakistani context." He said that the Planning Commission is keen to play its due role in the implementation of the National Action Plan on population which is a holistic roadmap set forth by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He said the monograph can be an advocacy tool for encouraging greater coordination across national and provincial development plans.

"Monograph serves to inform the Government of Pakistan that family planning is a cost effective, relatively inexpensive means of freeing resources for improving human development through higher quality health and education services provided by the state, both of which are key developmental targets of the government", he added.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Luay Shabaneh, Country Representative, UNFPA, said that comprehensive strategy, with family planning taking center stage, needs to be implemented by taking all the stakeholders on board and parliamentarians have a pivotal role to play in prioritizing family planning to achieve SDGs.

He said that the way forward in achieving sustainable population growth is by encouraging voluntary family planning.

He reassured UNFPA's support in building meaningful partnerships with the government of Pakistan to improve family planning programs in the country.

