Greater Thal Canal Project To Boost Agriculture, Economy:
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Chief Engineer of the Greater Thal Canal, Mirza Awais Baig, expressed optimism that the completion of the Greater Thal Canal and Jallalpur Canal projects would create employment opportunities, improve the livelihood of farmers, and strengthen the country's agricultural sector.
Talking to APP here on Tuesday,he highlighted that the Greater Thal Canal would irrigate an area of 174,000 acres, including 54,000 acres in Khushab district,whereas the Jallalpur Canal would irrigate 1.7 million barren acres across five districts, with Sargodha division accounting for 257,727 acres,the Chief Engineer said.
The completion of these projects was expected to irrigate millions of acres of barren land,improve access to drinking water, and raise the groundwater level,he concluded.
