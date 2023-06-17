Greece boat crash: Foreign Office Spokesperson releases list of rescued people

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Embassy is in close contact with Greek authorities for recovery of the missing and confirmation/identification of the deceased.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2023) Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday released list of rescued people in the unfortunate capsizing incident off the coast of Greece.

These people include; Muhammad Adnan Bashir S/o Muhammad Bashir, District Kotli, Haseeb Ur Rehman S/o Habib ur Rehman, District Kotli, Muhammad Hamza S/o Abdul Ghafoor, District Gujranwala, Azmat Khan S/o Muhammad Saleeho, District Gujrat, Muhammad Sunny S/o Farooq Ahmed District Sheikhupura, Zahid Akbar S/o Akbar Ali District Sheikhupura, Mehtab Ali S/o Muhammad Ashraf, District Mandi Bahauddin, Rana Husnain S/o Rana Naseer Ahmad District Sialkot, Usman Siddique S/o Muhammad Siddique, District Gujrat, Zeeshan Sarwar S/o Ghulam Sarwar, District Gujranwala, Irfan Ahmed S/o Shafi (Hospitlized) and Imran Arain S/o Maqbool (Hospitalized).

A team of the Embassy of Pakistan has visited them. The Embassy is in close contact with Greek authorities for recovery of the missing and confirmation/identification of the deceased.