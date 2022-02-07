UrduPoint.com

Greece Wishes To Formulate New Immigration Policy 2022 For Legal Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Greece wishes to formulate new immigration policy 2022 for legal Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Greece Minister for Migration and Asylum , Notis Mitarachi here on Monday said that his country wished to make a new policy in 2022 for legal immigration of Pakistanis.

During meeting with Advisor to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Afirdi here, he discussed ways to promote legal migration channels for Pakistanis, said a press release.

The minister said that Greece had put strict border control and decreased illegal immigration in the past two years.

The goals of the new policy are to provide visas for 5 years; in each year the emigrant can stay in Greece for 9 months and spend the rest back at home.

The three big objectives of the policy including issuance of new visas through legal channels. Legalization of illegal immigrants and eradication of smuggling and illegal migration.

He also assured that legal migration would increase revenues for Pakistan and promote Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for direct flights to Greece.

The minister stated that Greece had more than 60,000 registered and unregistered Pakistanis and both the countries had a long history of emigration and therefore they understood the mutual feeling.

Greece had had immigrants from within Europe too, like Ukraine, Albania, and Turkey, he added.

Unfortunately, Greece and Pakistan did not have strong communication regarding migration in the past and, therefore, Pakistanis in Greece had been suffering there, he added.

The Advisor told the minister that Pakistan was making a database to provide countries with specialized human resource according to their demand. Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan was launching a scheme of soft loans for Pakistani emigrants, he added.

The advisor said that smuggling and human trafficking also promoted terror financing and money laundering.

He also conveyed the Greek minister of the tourist potential in Pakistan and said that the country was ready to host Greek tourists.

The minister said that it would be a good initiative for Pakistan to become a partner in migration by providing specialized human resource through legal channels.

