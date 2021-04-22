UrduPoint.com
Greek Ambassador Calls On Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:28 PM

Greek Ambassador here Thursday called on Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Issues of Pakistanis living in Greece and the promotion of interfaith harmony was discussed in detail between the two leaders.

