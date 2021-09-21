(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people.

Talking to Greek Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Papastavrou in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, he reiterated that Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports and business activities and we encourage healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest.

The Greek Ambassador appreciated Pakistan's role in the evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan.