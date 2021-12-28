Greek envoy pays farewell call-on to Army Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Greek Ambassador Andreas Papastavrou paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Services (ISPR) media release.

The COAS stressed upon the need for global convergence on Afghanistan and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

He also thanked visiting dignitary for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.