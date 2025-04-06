Green And Clean Pakistan Initiative Takes Root In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A tree plantation campaign, part of the "Apni Madad Aap" initiative, was launched at Fort cricket Ground Kohat, marking a significant step towards a greener and cleaner Pakistan.
The campaign led by prominent businessman and former President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kohat, Malik Muhammad Iqbal, aims to promote environmental awareness and social responsibility.
The ceremony was attended by esteemed personalities, including Chairman WSSC Kohat board and Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Saad Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, and Abdul Rehman Naeem Kohati.
Malik Muhammad Iqbal emphasized that tree planting is not only an environmental act but also a social and national duty, providing a foundation for a safe and prosperous future for future generations.
The initiative has been hailed as a shining example for others, and the in-charge of Fort Cricket Ground Kohat thanked Malik Muhammad Iqbal and his colleagues for their efforts. The campaign is expected to raise awareness among the public and promote a sense of collective responsibility towards environmental conservation.
