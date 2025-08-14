Green And White: The Timeless Story Of Pakistan’s Freedom
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Every year on August 14, Pakistan’s streets, markets and homes transform into a vibrant sea of green and white, the colours of the national flag. These colours are more than a design on cloth; they are a living symbol of the country’s journey towards independence, carrying within them the story of struggle, unity and hope. While green represents the Muslim majority, the white stripe honours religious minorities, and together they portray the deeper ideals of sacrifice, diversity and shared destiny that shaped the creation of Pakistan.
The origins of these colours can be traced back to the 1940 Lahore Resolution, when the demand for a separate homeland began to gather force. Green was drawn from the historic flags of Muslim movements in South Asia, symbolising prosperity, peace and faith, while white was added to represent tolerance, equality and the promise of safety for all communities. When the flag was first hoisted on August 14, 1947, it stood not only as a mark of political victory but as a commitment to uphold these values in the life of the new nation.
Since then, the green and white have witnessed every chapter of Pakistan’s history — moments of triumph, periods of challenge and episodes of resilience.
In times of war, the flag became a rallying cry; in peace, it was a banner of pride. It has draped the coffins of martyrs, waved in the hands of jubilant cricket fans and fluttered over relief camps in the wake of natural disasters, uniting people from all walks of life.
The flag’s silent message remains as relevant today as it was in 1947: unity in diversity. Green cannot stand alone without white, and prosperity cannot thrive without tolerance. As Pakistan faces political, social and economic challenges, these colours remind us that the nation’s foundation rests on inclusion, mutual respect and a shared sense of purpose.
On this Independence Day, the most meaningful tribute to the green and white is not just to display them in homes and streets, but to embody the principles they represent. The flag is more than fabric; it is a covenant between the people of Pakistan, a reminder that the story of freedom continues to be written by each generation, and that its colours must always remain bright in both spirit and action.
