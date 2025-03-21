Open Menu

Green Balochistan Reality By Promoting Tree Plantation: Meena

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch said that said that we have to make the dream of Green Balochistan a reality by protecting our natural resources and promoting tree plantation.

In her message on the occasion of the International Day of Forests, she said that forests are the guarantor of our survival, ecological balance and a secure future for future generations.

She said that forests not only protect the land from erosion and natural disasters but also play an important role in providing oxygen, protecting water bodies and biodiversity.

The devastating floods of 2022 in Pakistan, especially Balochistan, proved that if we do not stop deforestation and do not understand the importance of planting trees, the effects of environmental destruction can be more serious, she matained.

Meena Majeed Baloch urged the youth to actively participate in tree plantation campaigns, plant trees in their homes, schools and neighborhoods and become ambassadors of environmental protection.

She said that the youth of Balochistan could lay the foundation for a green and prosperous future through their energy and determination.

She said, on this important day, let us pledge that we would protect our forests, plant more and more trees and play our full role for ecological balance, because a green Balochistan is the guarantee of a prosperous Balochistan.

