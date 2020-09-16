Green belt retrieved

UrduPoint.com
Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari retrieved green belt from land grabbers on Sammundari Road on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the AC with his team conducted an operation and retrieved the land which was converted it into a parking area.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari demolished an illegalhotel on Sammundari Road.

