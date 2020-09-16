Green Belt Retrieved
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari retrieved green belt from land grabbers on Sammundari Road on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the district administration said the AC with his team conducted an operation and retrieved the land which was converted it into a parking area.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari demolished an illegalhotel on Sammundari Road.