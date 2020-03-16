Green belts to be made beautiful under public-private partnership: DG PHA

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani said that green belts of the city would be made more beautiful by planting maximum trees under public private partnership

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani said that green belts of the city would be made more beautiful by planting maximum trees under public private partnership.

Addressing a ceremony of jackets distribution among horticulture staff here on Monday, DG PHA said that trees and seasonal flower plantation was continued in the city with rapid pace. He said that more than 800 seasonal flowers have been planted at Noor-Ul-Hassan park so. He said that special task force has been made for beautification of the green belts.

Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani said that negotiations underway with different private sectors for beautification of the green belts.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that horticulture staff has been directed to submit report on daily basis adding that he himself with monitoring the activities regarding beautification of the city.

He claimed that all issues faced by the department would be resolved soon.