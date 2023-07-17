Open Menu

Green Bus Service, A Continuation Of People-friendly Initiatives Of Balochistan Govt: Farah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Green bus service, a continuation of people-friendly initiatives of Balochistan govt: Farah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Spokesperson of the Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Monday said that the establishment of the green bus service was a continuation of the people-friendly initiatives of Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Talking to APP, she said, "Starting the green bus service will make it easier for the people of all age groups especially, women, students, and senior citizens, to reach work timely with the provision of convenient travel facilities." "Quetta's residents have welcomed the starting of a modern air-conditioned bus service to reduce traffic pressure in the city, which is a sign of confidence in the policies of the people-friendly government.

" Farah Azeem Shah said, "A large number of people will directly benefit from the state-owned public bus transport project after the issuance of health cards with the efforts of the team of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the members of a coalition government.""In the first phase, 18 stops of Green Bus from Baleli Road to the University of Balochistan Sariab Road, have been set up, which will be gradually extended to other places," she added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Road Traffic Farah Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

33 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

55 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; en ..

Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; enterprise Innovation Centre

55 minutes ago
 Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI int ..

Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI into consultation process for ele ..

1 hour ago
 DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certification ..

DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certifications for sustainable energy manag ..

1 hour ago
 ADJD considers registration applications filed by ..

ADJD considers registration applications filed by 20 experts in various discipli ..

1 hour ago
PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

2 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan