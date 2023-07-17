Green bus service, a continuation of people-friendly initiatives of Balochistan govt: Farah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Spokesperson of the Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Monday said that the establishment of the green bus service was a continuation of the people-friendly initiatives of Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Talking to APP, she said, "Starting the green bus service will make it easier for the people of all age groups especially, women, students, and senior citizens, to reach work timely with the provision of convenient travel facilities." "Quetta's residents have welcomed the starting of a modern air-conditioned bus service to reduce traffic pressure in the city, which is a sign of confidence in the policies of the people-friendly government.

" Farah Azeem Shah said, "A large number of people will directly benefit from the state-owned public bus transport project after the issuance of health cards with the efforts of the team of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the members of a coalition government.""In the first phase, 18 stops of Green Bus from Baleli Road to the University of Balochistan Sariab Road, have been set up, which will be gradually extended to other places," she added.