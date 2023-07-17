Open Menu

Green Bus Service Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Green Bus service inaugurated

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Green Bus Service here on Monday was inaugurated by Faisal Baloch (Tamgha-e-Shujaat ) along with Provincial Transport Minister Malik Naeem Bazai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili.

On the occasion of launching the green bus service, Provincial Minister Malik Naeem Bazai said that the green bus service had been started in city due to the efforts of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the green service, Naeem Bazai said that the owners of local buses running in the city had also been taken into confidence on the launching of green bus project.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that in the first phase, 8 buses were being run from Balochistan University to Baleli.

In the next phase, the bus service would be expanded from Mian Ghandi , Sabzal Road and Brewery to Baleli, which will enable students and senior citizens to benefit from the best travel facilities.

He said that around 20 more buses would be added soon in the project.

He said that Green Bus will start from University of Balochistan and end at Zarghoon road, Anscomb road, Koela Phatak and Airport road.

He said that green buses would operate from 7 am to 8 pm.

The chief secretary said that the local transporters had concerns regarding green buses and would resolve the problems by sitting with them.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Road From Best Airport

Recent Stories

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

17 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

20 minutes ago
 Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

1 hour ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

1 hour ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

2 hours ago
Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; en ..

Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; enterprise Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI int ..

Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI into consultation process for ele ..

3 hours ago
 DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certification ..

DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certifications for sustainable energy manag ..

3 hours ago
 ADJD considers registration applications filed by ..

ADJD considers registration applications filed by 20 experts in various discipli ..

3 hours ago
 PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan