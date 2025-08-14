Green Bus Service: Sites Under Review In Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The district administration and police chiefs, accompanying NESPAK, experts inspected potential sites to serve as terminals for Green Bus Service being launched across Punjab on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
The province-wide Green Bus project is aimed at improving urban environments and reducing air pollution. As part of the plan, a Green Bus service for Muzaffargarh is under consideration.
Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa, accompanied by District Police Officer Ghazanfar Ali Shah and NESPAK representatives, inspected potential sites for a Green Bus terminal.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousaf Chheena was also present.
Jappa highlighted that Green Buses, particularly electric models, emit significantly less air pollution than traditional diesel buses, reducing carbon dioxide and other harmful gases. “They help protect the environment by cutting air and noise pollution and tackling climate-related challenges,” he said.
Later, the DC and DPO also visited the PDMA warehouse to inspect available relief equipment.
