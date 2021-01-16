UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Green Bus Service' To Be Launched Soon In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

'Green Bus Service' to be launched soon in Quetta

The Balochistan government was all set to launch 'Green Bus Service' project in Quetta for provision of affordable, comfortable and quality transport services to the commuters of provincial capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government was all set to launch 'Green Bus Service' project in Quetta for provision of affordable, comfortable and quality transport services to the commuters of provincial capital.

The initial work including the tendering process for starting the service has already been completed, an official of provincial government told APP.

The Bus service would not only reduce air pollution in the city but also have a positive impact on the overall traffic system. A state-run public transport comprising, two buses for women and eight buses would be started on two routes in Quetta in the first phase of the project.

He said that the green bus project secures special importance for providing modern transport facilities to the citizens.

The launch of green bus service in other cities of the province would also be reviewed.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has also directed the authorities concerned to expand the bus service in other cities of the province, he said.

"If public transport is standardized, people will travel in it as well as it will have a positive impact on the overall traffic system," he said.

The provincial government has decided to install trackers system in 316 Quetta-Karachi passenger coaches to monitor and control the over-speeding.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Traffic Women All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

1 hour ago

Police conducts search operation in different area ..

58 seconds ago

Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme for 10 villag ..

59 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

1 minute ago

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences on death of Shei ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.