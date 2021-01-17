'Green Bus Service' to be launched soon in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government was all set to launch 'Green Bus Service' project in Quetta for provision of affordable, comfortable and quality transport services to the commuters of provincial capital.

The initial work including the tendering process for starting the service has already been completed, an official of provincial government told APP.

The Bus service would not only reduce air pollution in the city but also have a positive impact on the overall traffic system. A state-run public transport comprising, two buses for women and eight buses would be started on two routes in Quetta in the first phase of the project.

He said that the green bus project secures special importance for providing modern transport facilities to the citizens.

The launch of green bus service in other cities of the province would also be reviewed.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has also directed the authorities concerned to expand the bus service in other cities of the province, he said.

"If public transport is standardized, people will travel in it as well as it will have a positive impact on the overall traffic system," he said.

The provincial government has decided to install trackers system in 316 Quetta-Karachi passenger coaches to monitor and control the over-speeding.