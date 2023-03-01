Green chillies beneficial for skin protection, immune system

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Green chillies play a significant role in boosting immune system in body as well as skin protection.

This was stated by Fazil Tab Al Jarahat, Physician of Herbal Medicine, Kasur Hakeem Mian Liaquat Ahmad Ali while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that green chillies should be used in daily diet as they contain vitamin C and also help in improving the human digestive system. He stressed for the use of green chilies in salad and said they were also beneficial to ward off cold, cough, lung cancer and maintain and generate new blood cells.