Green Climate Fund being established: Musadik

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for climate change says main features of the fund are currently being worked out

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) Minister for Climate Change Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday said that Green Climate Fund is being established on the directions of the Prime Minister to take forward the initiatives aimed at dealing with the challenge of climate change.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the main features of the fund are currently being worked out.

Musadik Masood Malik said Pakistani nation has always resiliently faced natural disasters. He said the government is taking initiatives to secure the future of our coming generations. He said we also appreciate the support of other countries and organizations in dealing with the challenge of climate change.

The Minister for Climate Change urged the European countries to provide finances for transformation to green technology.