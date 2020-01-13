Green Crescent Trust (GCT) Fun Gala for Orphan Children on January 23

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Green Crescent Trust (GCT),a leading charity working to enroll 4.2 million out-of-school children in Sindh, will organize a day-long fun gala in Karachi on January 23.

Chief Executive Officer of GCT, Zahid Saeed here on Monday said around 1600 orphan students, enrolled in its over 150 charitable schools in Sindh will be entertained on the occasion.

The event would be held at one of the most prominent amusement parks of the city where the orphan students of the GCT schools hailing from different towns of Sindh would get unrestricted access to the park's joy rides on day-long basis.

Prominent businessmen and industrialists of the city were said to also attend the occasion to reiterate their resolve to support any charitable activity aimed at enrollment of 4.2 million out-of-school children in the province.